* 2015 net profit at PKO falls 20 pct y/y
* Bank suffered by smaller peer's bankruptcy, low rates
* Net profit in Q4 alone at 444 mln zlotys
(Adds details)
WARSAW, March 7 Top Polish bank PKO BP
on Monday reported a 20 percent fall in 2015 net profit hurt by
payments it had to make into Poland's bank guarantee and
creditors' support funds.
The state-controlled lender said net profit fell to 2.6
billion zlotys ($661 million), slightly above the 2.53 billion
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
"Last year was, on the one hand, a time of stable GDP
growth, driven mainly by domestic demand, which bolstered
lending," the bank's chief executive said in a letter to
shareholders.
"On the other hand ...the sector paid the cost of the first
bankruptcy of a co-operative bank in 15 years," he said.
Last year saw a collapse of SK Bank, which had about 3.5
billion zlotys in assets. Under Polish law, other banks have to
cover the liabilities of failed peers.
Low interest rates and a new bank asset tax have also
weighed on Polish lenders.
"The results is higher than expected due to a lower
effective tax rate and lower risk costs," said Kamil Stolarski,
analyst at Haitong Bank.
"Now the key issues are the dividend - whether the bank will
pay it and how much - and the bank's expectations regarding the
loan portfolio in the banking tax environment," Stolarski said.
PKO said its fourth-quarter net fell to 444 million zlotys
from 723 million a year earlier. Analysts expected a net of 369
million.
($1 = 3.9344 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Kim Coghill and
Jason Neely)