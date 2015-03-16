(Adds net interest income, annual profit)
WARSAW, March 16 Poland's biggest lender by
assets, PKO BP, reported on Monday a 17-percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit as record-low central bank interest
rates ate into its profit margin.
The state-controlled bank said net profit was 723 million
zlotys ($183.16 million) in the quarter compared with 679
million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The profitability of Poland's banks has been hurt by the
central bank's decision to cut rates to an all-time low of 2
percent last year. In addition, parliament demanded that lenders
cut credit card fees.
PKO's net interest income fell by almost 6 percent to 1.865
billion zlotys in the fourth quarter. In March the central bank
cut rates by another 50 basis points in a move that has further
hit lenders' profits.
PKO's annual 2014 net profit rose by just under 1 percent to
3.25 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.9474 zlotys)
