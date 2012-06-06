WARSAW, June 6 Shareholders at Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP on Wednesday approved the 1.59 billion zloty ($452 million), or 1.27 zloty per share, dividend payout from the bank's 2011 profit.

The state-controlled PKO closed last year with a consolidated net profit of 3.8 billion zlotys, while its unconsolidated bottom line - usually the base for dividend payouts - stood at 3.95 billion.

The state treasury, which controls over 51 percent of the lender, targets 8 billion zlotys in dividend income from state-run companies this year. ($1 = 3.5188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski)