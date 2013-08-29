WARSAW Aug 29 Poland's No.1 bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, has very limited ability to pay a special dividend this year after it bought Swedish Nordea's local business for 2.83 billion zlotys ($880.45 million), its chief said on Thursday.

"We signed the Nordea buy agreement, which has impacted our capital adequacy ratio in a negative way," CEO Zbigniew Jagiello said. "This means that the ability to pay a special dividend is very limited."

Poland has increased the amount it will collect in dividends from state-controlled firms this year by almost one fifth in its latest move to fill a budget gap. ($1 = 3.2142 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)