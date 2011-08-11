* Q2 net profit 967 mln zlotys vs 955 mln seen in poll

WARSAW Aug 11 PKO BP , Poland's largest bank, posted a 24 percent rise in second-quarter earnings that was roughly in line with expectations, thanks to higher income from loans and a marketing push to attract customers.

The state-controlled lender reported net profit of 967 million zlotys ($332 million) in the three months to June, according to a presentation on its website, whereas analysts polled by Reuters expected 955 million.

In the first half, PKO earned 1.84 billion zlotys.

"At first glance the results seem to be of good quality and should please investors," said Dariusz Gorski, analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.

PKO, known for its stable deposit base of mostly older customers, has increased efforts to attract younger clients who, it hopes, will also buy other products and services.

Poland plans to sell up to 15.25 percent of PKO in a secondary offer at the turn of the third and fourth quarters.

However, analysts say there is an increased chance of the sale being scrapped after the stock shed nearly a fifth of its value this month amid global market jitters.

