* Q1 net down 22 pct to 781 mln zlotys vs f'cast 745 mln
* Bad loan provisions 448 mln vs f'cast 523 mln
(Adds analyst)
WARSAW May 13 PKO BP, Poland's top
lender, reported a 22 percent drop in first-quarter earnings
after its business was hit by the slowing economy and lower
interest rates, although the figure was above expectations.
The state-controlled bank said its net profit fell to 781
million zlotys ($244.1 million) compared with 745 million
predicted by analysts polled by Reuters.
Poland's central bank cut interest rates to record lows this
year to help revive the lagging economy, taking a bite of local
lenders' interest income from their assets.
But as a possible sign of a rebound ahead, PKO took 448
million zlotys in provision for bad loans, well below 523
million expected by analysts.
"The provision figure is much better thanks to consumer and
mortgage loans," said Marcin Jablczynski, analyst at Deutsche
Bank in Warsaw. "Operating costs also look pretty good."
PKO had warned of a difficult start of the year before a
rebound in the second half.
Shares in PKO, which has recently indicated it was looking
to buy one of its smaller rivals, have shed 10 percent this year
versus a 6 percent fall in Warsaw's banking index.
($1 = 3.1992 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Chris Borowski; Editing by
David Holmes)