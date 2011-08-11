WARSAW Aug 11 PKO BP , Poland's largest bank, posted a 23 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday, roughly in line with expectations, thanks to higher income from loans and a marketing push to attract new customers.

The state-controlled lender reported a net profit of 1.84 billion zlotys in the first six months of the year, whereas analysts polled by Reuters expected 1.83 billion. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)