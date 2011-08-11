BRIEF-Omaxe Dec-qtr consol profit rises about 9 pct
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 191.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.96 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuS2R9) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Aug 11 PKO BP , Poland's largest bank, posted a 23 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday, roughly in line with expectations, thanks to higher income from loans and a marketing push to attract new customers.
The state-controlled lender reported a net profit of 1.84 billion zlotys in the first six months of the year, whereas analysts polled by Reuters expected 1.83 billion. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 191.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.96 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuS2R9) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, Feb 9 Turkey's central bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its price stability objective, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday, according to a summary of his remarks released by the bank.
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)