WARSAW May 13 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, reported an 22-percent drop in first-quarter earnings on Monday after its business was hit by an economic slowdown and lower interest rates, although the figure was above expectations.

The state-controlled lender said its net profit fell to 781 million zlotys ($244.1 million) compared to 745 million predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1992 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)