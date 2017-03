WARSAW Aug 29 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, reported a 22-percent net profit drop in the first half, as expected, after record-low interest rates took a large bite out of its income.

The state-controlled bank said on Thursday it earned 1.53 billion zlotys ($476 million), in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 3.2142 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)