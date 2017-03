WARSAW Nov 14 PKO BP, Poland's top lender, reported a 18-percent earnings fall in the third quarter, as expected, because of record low interest rates, which are weighing on its net interest income.

The state-controlled bank said on Thursday its net profit fell to 755 million zlotys ($241 million)compared to 750 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)