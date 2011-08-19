WARSAW Aug 19 Poland will decide next week whether to suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender PKO BP because of recent market turbulence, the treasury ministry said on Friday.

"Next week we will decide whether the offer will be continued or suspended," Treasury Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior said.

The treasury ministry had planned to sell as much as 15.25 percent of PKO in late September or early October as part of this year's 15 billion zloty ($5.1 billion) privatisation drive to boost state coffers and keep down borrowing.

But PKO shares have shed more than a fifth of their value this month as markets retreated worldwide, raising concerns Poland would have a difficult time finding buyers in the planned secondary offer. ($1 = 2.927 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Chris Borowski and Will Waterman)