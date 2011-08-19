* Decision to be made Tuesday

WARSAW Aug 19 Poland may suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender PKO BP because of market turbulence, but such a move would not threaten its budgeted privatisation goal, the government said on Friday.

"We will take this decision on Tuesday," Treasury Minister Aleksander Grad told reporters. "Today, the market situation is unstable and if I had to take a decision today I would lean towards suspending this procedure."

The treasury ministry had planned to sell as much as 15.25 percent of PKO in late September or early October as part of this year's 15 billion zloty ($5.1 billion) privatisation drive to boost state coffers and keep down borrowing.

But PKO shares have shed more than a fifth of their value this month as markets retreated worldwide, raising concerns Poland would have a difficult time finding buyers in the planned secondary offer.

If the ministry were to decide to hold off with the sale, it may seek to reconsider the sale in October and still complete it this year, Grad said.

The market turmoil has derailed many planned initial public offers in recent weeks, including several on the Warsaw bourse.

In May, Poland had to slash the size of the planned listing of lender BGZ by two-thirds and offer it at a discount due to weak investor demand.

PKO shares fell 1.1 percent by 1200 GMT, slightly underperforming Warsaw's main index. ($1 = 2.927 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)