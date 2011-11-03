* Net profit 1.02 bln vs 1.01 seen in Reuters poll

* Interest income strong, falling bad loans (Adds analyst, details)

WARSAW Nov 3 PKO BP , Poland's top lender, surged to a record profit of 1.02 billion zlotys ($322.2 million) in the third quarter, more than a fifth higher than a year ago, thanks in part to growth in loans fueled by a popular marketing campaign.

The bottom line was roughly in line with the 1.01 billion zlotys predicted by banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

PKO, which draws strength from its extensive retail network and a stable deposit base, has continued to post strong growth thanks to a fall in bad loans and rising income from interest- bearing products.

"The interest income is strong, while fee income is weaker, which could be related to weaker consumer finance and a worsening mood on the capital markets," said Michal Sobolewski, analyst at IDM SA.

"Overall, the result confirms a rising trend and they should keep up the pace in the fourth quarter," he added.

The former dominant state lender, which competes with Polish units of foreign lenders such as UniCredit and Santander , has also been keeping a lid on costs, which fell to 39.5 percent of income, down 1.5 percentage points.

Shares in PKO have shed 17 percent this year, slightly underperforming the Polish market as a whole. ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Piotr Bujnicki; Editing by David Holmes)