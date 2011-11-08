WARSAW Nov 8 Poland will decide later on Tuesday whather to go ahead with the sale of a $2.1 billion stake in the country's top lender PKO BP this year, after suspending the planned deal in August, Treasury Minister Aleksander Grad said.

The treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, had earlier planned to sell up to 15.25 percent of PKO, in which it controls a 51-percent stake.

Analysts do not expect the deal to take place this year due to turbulent markets. (Reporting by Pawel Sobaczak)