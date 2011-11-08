WARSAW Nov 8 Poland has postponed the planned sale of an $2.1 billion stake in the country's top lender PKO BP until 2012, the treasury ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, which oversees state assets, had earlier planned to sell up to 15.25 percent of PKO, in which it has a 51 percent stake.

The plans were put on ice in August amid market turmoil but Poland had still hoped to return to the deal this year.

"In the treasury ministry's opinion, favourable conditions to go ahead with the transaction in the planned way (...) may occur in 2012," the ministry said in a statement.

"The transaction could be done in the first half of 2012." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)