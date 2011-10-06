WARSAW Oct 6 PKO , Poland's top lender, plans to decide next year whether to sell its troubled Ukrainian unit, Kredobank, PKO's chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"After returning Kredobank to profitability we will be able to implement a new strategy," Zbigniew Jagiello told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily. "Different options are possible, which include a sale or a merger with a different bank operating in Ukraine."

Kredobank, like many Ukrainian lenders, had struggled with bad loans following the global financial crisis, forcing PKO to inject $150 million into the unit in 2009.

Last month, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised Kredobank's rating by a notch to B-, saying the bank was a strategically important subsidiary for PKO BP. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)