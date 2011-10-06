WARSAW Oct 6 PKO , Poland's top
lender, plans to decide next year whether to sell its troubled
Ukrainian unit, Kredobank, PKO's chief executive was quoted as
saying on Thursday.
"After returning Kredobank to profitability we will be able
to implement a new strategy," Zbigniew Jagiello told the Gazeta
Wyborcza daily. "Different options are possible, which include a
sale or a merger with a different bank operating in Ukraine."
Kredobank, like many Ukrainian lenders, had struggled with
bad loans following the global financial crisis, forcing PKO to
inject $150 million into the unit in 2009.
Last month, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised
Kredobank's rating by a notch to B-, saying the bank was a
strategically important subsidiary for PKO BP.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)