WARSAW, June 12 Poland's biggest lender PKO Bank agreed to buy Swedish Nordea's Polish unit for 2.6 billion zlotys ($815 million), PKO said in a statement on Wednesday.

PKO has said in the past that Nordea Bank Polska in Poland could be one of its takeover targets.

($1 = 3.1905 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Keiron Henderson)