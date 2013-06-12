Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WARSAW, June 12 Poland's biggest lender PKO Bank agreed to buy Swedish Nordea's Polish unit for 2.6 billion zlotys ($815 million), PKO said in a statement on Wednesday.
PKO has said in the past that Nordea Bank Polska in Poland could be one of its takeover targets.
(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Keiron Henderson)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.