WARSAW, July 13 Poland's No.1 lender PKO BP wants to finalise the planned purchase of the remaining 75 percent in small-tier Bank Pocztowy in the first quarter of next year, UBS said in a research note on Friday quoting PKO BP's analyst call.

On Thursday, local media speculated that the state-controlled PKO was targeting Pocztowy, now in the hands of the state-owned post Poczta Polska, planning to clinch a cooperation deal to sell products at the post's 8,300-strong network.

Poland's treasury minister, who oversees state assets, praised PKO for the plans, while Poczta has yet to make its stand on the issue.

"If valued at the same multiple as in PKO's books, the 75-percent stake in Bank Pocztowy would be worth 300-350 million zlotys ($87-101.2 million)," UBS analyst Tomasz Walkowicz said in the note.

PKO was not immediately available for comment. ($1=3.4594 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)