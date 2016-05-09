WARSAW May 9 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported on Monday a 1 percent fall in its first quarter net profit year-on-year, as the newly-imposed bank tax dented results, but net interest income rose significantly.

The state-controlled lender said that its first quarter net profit fell to 638.6 million zlotys ($164.44 million). Analysts had expected a fall to 628 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.8834 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)