WARSAW Aug 29 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported on Monday a 24- percent rise in its second quarter net profit year-on-year, thanks to one-off gains on Visa Europe shares sale.

The state-controlled lender said that its second quarter net profit rose to 874 million zlotys ($226.27 million). Analysts had expected a rise to 865 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.8626 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)