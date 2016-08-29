BRIEF-Union Bank Of the Philippines and unit signs distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
WARSAW Aug 29 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported on Monday a 24- percent rise in its second quarter net profit year-on-year, thanks to one-off gains on Visa Europe shares sale.
The state-controlled lender said that its second quarter net profit rose to 874 million zlotys ($226.27 million). Analysts had expected a rise to 865 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.8626 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless