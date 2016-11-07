WARSAW Nov 7 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported on Monday an almost 6-percent fall in its third quarter net profit year-on-year, as bank tax ate into the bank's results.

The state-controlled lender said that its third quarter net profit fell to 768.5 million zlotys ($196.66 million). Analysts had expected a fall to 730 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9077 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jakub Iglewski)