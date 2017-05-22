BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
WARSAW May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.
The state-run bank reported a net profit of 525 million zloty ($140.15 million), in line with analysts' expectation of 521 million zloty.
($1 = 3.7460 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: