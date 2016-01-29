BRIEF-HCL Technologies renews transformational IT engagement with Singapore Exchange
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
WARSAW Jan 29 PKO BP, Poland's biggest bank by assets and a member of Visa Europe Ltd said on Friday it expected to get around 400 million zlotys ($98 million) this year from the sale of Visa Europe to Visa Inc. ($1 = 4.0858 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* HCL Technologies says HCL renews transformational it engagement with Singapore Exchange
April 17 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd :