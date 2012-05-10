BRIEF-Union Construction and Investment FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago
WARSAW May 10 Poland's treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski, who oversees state assets, said on Thursday that dividends proposals by the country's two state-controlled financial groups PKO BP and PZU looked rational. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.