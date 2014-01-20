WARSAW Jan 20 Rating agency Standard and Poor's assigned a "A-" rating to a eurobond of Poland's largest bank PKO BP, the bank said in a statement.

PKO placed five-year bonds worth 500 million euros last week, with a spread of 115 basis points above mid-swaps and said it may issue more bonds in the future.

The aim of the placement was to diversify the bank's funding sources. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, writing by Karolina Slowikowska, editing by Louise Heavens)