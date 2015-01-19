(Adds source on the value of the transaction))

WARSAW Jan 19 Luxembourg-based Griffin Real Estate has signed a letter of intent to buy the Qualia Development real estate arm of PKO BP, the Polish bank said on Monday.

The unit, which specialises in apartment buildings and condo hotels, is valued on PKO's books at 317 million zlotys ($85.22 million).

In addition to Qualia, Griffin will buy two office buildings in Warsaw, PKO said, adding that the transaction would close around the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter.

"The whole deal, including office buildings, is worth 400 million zlotys, and PKO will book a profit of 20-30 million on it," a source close to the transaction said.

($1 = 3.7198 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)