WARSAW, March 20 This year's net profit at Poland's top lender PKO BP should come close to last year's record high of 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"The bank's result, as well as the whole sector's, should stay at a level close to last year's," Zbigniew Jagiello told daily Parkiet in an interview. "The economy will be infused with around 50 billion zlotys of new loans."

Jagiello also reiterated the state-controlled lender's ability to pay out a dividend. Earlier this month, PKO said it would seek to hand back to its shareholders 40 percent of its 2011 earnings in the form of a dividend. ($1 = 3.1045 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)