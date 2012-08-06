* Q2 net profit down 2 pct to 949 mln zlotys

* Bad loan provisions up by nearly one third in Q2

* CEO sees H2 results down from H1 (Releads with second-quarter results, adds CEO, shares)

WARSAW, Aug 6 PKO BP, Poland's top bank, posted a 2 percent drop in second quarter profit on Monday, in line with forecasts, weighed down by provisions related to loans to the beleaguered construction sector.

PKO and Poland's No.2 lender Pekao face the most exposure to builders, led by PBG and Polimex , which ran into trouble on loss-making deals to build motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

PKO's provisions for bad loans in the April-June period rose by nearly a third to 575 million zlotys ($174.4 million), dragging profit down to 949 million, the bank said.

The bottom line was roughly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

On Friday, Pekao warned builders' debt troubles would continue to weigh on local banks as it reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly earnings.

PKO Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said the expected economic slowdown meant results in the second half would fall from the first six months, when the bank earned 1.95 billion zlotys.

"The second half of 2012 will be a little worse than the first half, but in total the full-year figure will be in line with last year," he told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

PKO shares rose 1.3 percent by 0920 GMT, in line with the wider market. ($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Cowell)