WARSAW, July 19 The Polish government has raised 3.1 billion zlotys ($913 million) from the sale of a 7.6-percent stake in its top lender PKO, drawing interest three times higher than the number of shares offered.

The Polish treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, confirmed an earlier Reuters report it set the price in the sale at 32.5 zlotys per share, ending one of the biggest transactions carried out in Poland through an accelerated book-building.

Sources close to the matter said earlier the stake put on the block - initially 7.2 percent - was raised to 7.8 percent, with the ministry in the end deciding to slightly trim the offer back.

"The books were covered only by foreign investors in just around three hours after it was announced," one source said on Thursday. "In the end, the books were three times covered and the reduction rate stood at around 65 percent."

The reduction rate refers to the proportion of shares investors receive compared with what they originally bid for as a result of the excess demand.

Money earned from the sale will help fill state coffers at a time when Poland's economic growth is slowing. It also highlights the attractions of Polish banks, which have steered clear of the kind of high-risk financial instruments that landed banks elsewhere in trouble.

Thanks to the sale, the treasury has secured 7 billion zlotys in privatisation income this year - 70 percent of its full-year goal.

With the overhang gone, PKO shares traded 0.7 percent higher on the day at 0907 GMT, outperforming a 0.4-percent drop for Warsaw's bluechip index WIG20.

