(Releads with larger stake being sold, adds deputy minister)

WARSAW Jan 23 Poland increased the stake in its top lender PKO BP it was placing on the market to 12.2 percent thanks to strong demand and priced it at 34.25 zlotys per share, valuing the deal at 5.24 billion zlotys ($1.67 billion).

Poland originally wanted to sell 11.75 percent of the state-controlled lender.

In the placement, state lender BGK is selling its entire 10.25 percent stake. The rest is being sold by the treasury ministry, which oversees state assets and boosted the stake it was selling to 1.9 percent.

The ministry previously had a 33.4 percent holding in PKO.

Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said earlier on Wednesday BGK would use the inflows to help fund a special vehicle the government is setting up to invest in long-term projects.

The proceeds from the treasury ministry's stake would boost the state coffers, he said.

The set price, which confirms an earlier Reuters report, represents a modest 3.5 percent discount to the Tuesday closing price.

PKO shares closed 1.5 percent lower at 34.76 zlotys on Wednesday.

Poland has been periodically selling stakes in some state-controlled companies on the open market to raise funds to keep down borrowing needs. The treasury ministry usually holds a book-building process before deciding at what price to sell a stake.

Officials have said they could reduce state holdings in PKO and top insurer PZU to some 25 percent, which should allow the government to maintain control of its two main financial institutions. ($1 = 3.1430 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Chris Borowski)