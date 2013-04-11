WROCLAW, Poland, April 11 Poland's No.1 lender
PKO BP is looking at the possible sale of Belgian KBC
Groupe's Czech unit CSOB as part of its regional
expansion, PKO chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are limiting our interest with foreign markets to the
geographically close region," CEO Zbigniew Jagiello told
reporters. "We are thinking about the Czech market and in this
context we are thinking about the possible sale of CSOB by KBC."
The CEO added he expected the sale of Polish Bank Millennium
- for the time being disavowed by its Portuguese owner
Millennium bcp - to return as a possible subject in the
autumn.
Earlier on Thursday, Jagiello mentioned Swedish Nordea's
Polish unit Nordea Bank Polska as fitting for
its local takeover policy.