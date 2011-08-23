* Govt delays sale due to ongoing market turmoil
* Had planned to sell the stake in September
(Adds details, quote, shares)
WARSAW Aug 23 Poland has suspended the sale of
its 15 percent stake in top lender PKO BP , worth about
6.78 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion), due to the ongoing market
turmoil, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry, which is selling a 5 percent stake while a
state bank BGK sells the remaining 10 percent, added it would
decide whether to restart the process in late October or early
November.
"The public offering of PKO BP has a chance to become one of
the largest transactions in history of the Polish capital
market. In order to carry out this transaction optimal market
conditions are necessary," the ministry said in the statement.
Originally Poland planned to sell the stake in September
through a secondary public offering on the Warsaw bourse as a
part of its 15 billion zloty privatisation drive.
Even after a slight rebound off this year's lows PKO BP's
shares are still some 14 percent below levels they traded in
early July, translating into a 1.1 billion zloty loss for the
treasury.
On Tuesday the bank's shares gained 0.9 percent to 36
zlotys, valuing the bank at 45 billion zlotys.
The market turmoil has derailed many planned initial public
offers in recent weeks, including several on the Warsaw bourse.
Poland plans to sell state assets worth some 15 billion
zlotys this year and PKO BP was seen as the pinnacle of the
process, but the ministry last week said it is confident it will
achieve its goal even without cash from the PKO BP transaction.
Privatisation revenues already exceeded 11 billion zlotys
this year.
($1 = 2.905 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman and
Jon Loades-Carter)