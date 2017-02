WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's government may suspend its plan to sell some 15 percent of top lender PKO BP if the market situation does not improve, Treasury Ministry Aleksander Grad said on Friday.

The minister added that even without the PKO BP sale Poland would meet its 2011 privatisation target of 15 billion zlotys.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Patryk Wasilewski)