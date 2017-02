WARSAW Aug 23 Poland has suspended the sale of its 15 percent stake in top lender PKO BP worth about 6.78 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) due to the ongoing market turmoil, the treasury ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry added it would decide whether to restart the process in late October or early November.

Originally Poland planned to sell the stake in September through a secondary public offering on the Warsaw bourse. ($1 = 2.905 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Will Waterman)