WARSAW, April 4 Poland's top bank PKO BP adopted a cautious long-term dividend policy that will be taking into account the bank's capital ratios, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it plans to recommend dividends that will exceed its capital adequacy ratio, set at 12 percent, and its common equity tier 1 ratio, set at above 9 percent, "with keeping an indispensable capital buffer." (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)