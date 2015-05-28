WARSAW May 28 Tauron, Poland's
second-largest energy group, is considering submitting a final
bid to buy smaller rival PKP Energetyka with Polish insurer PZU
as a partner, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted Tauron's CEO
as saying on Thursday.
"We are inclined to choose PZU as a partner in submitting
the bid for PKP Energetyka," Dariusz Lubera was quoted as
saying.
Sources earlier told Reuters that state-controlled power
firm Tauron bid in a consortium with state-run PZU as financial
back-up provider.
PKP Energetyka, owned by state railway group PKP, is
Poland's No.5 power company by the amount of energy sold and is
the only Polish energy firm with a country-wide distribution
network. Its sale is expected to raise around 1 billion zlotys
($264.47 million), media reported.
Rzeczpospolita said the deadline to submit final bids was
June 8.
PZU and Tauron spokespeople were not immediately available
to comment.
($1 = 3.7812 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Stephen Coates)