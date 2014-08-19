WARSAW Aug 19 Poland's PKP Cargo, the
European Union's No.2 rail cargo operator by tonnage
transported, is to invest up to 200 million zlotys ($64 million)
on 10 locomotives to strengthen its position in neighbouring
countries.
The company, controlled by Poland's state-run railways
operator PKP, wants to double its fleet of multi-system
locomotives able to operate in different countries and said the
new engines will be delivered in 2016 and 2017.
PKP Cargo, which will be holding a tender for the contract,
currently operates 10 multi-system locomotives made by Siemens
and Bombardier, in addition to its 1,200
other locomotives.
The gradual economic revival in some parts of Europe has
improved demand for transport services and helped to lift PKP
Cargo's first-quarter net profit to almost 58 million zlotys.
(1 US dollar = 3.1358 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)