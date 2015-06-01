WARSAW, June 1 Bidders are offering from 1.0 billion to 1.5 billion zlotys ($266 million to $399 million) for utility PKP Energetyka, a unit of Polish state railways group PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily quoted unnamed sources as saying.

It said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is ready to pay up to 1.5 billion zlotys, Polish energy firm Energa is bidding between 1.2-1.3 billion, while Energa's local rival Tauron offers 1.0-1.1 billion.

Neither of the energy companies had any comment. CVC was not available for immediate comment.

According to Reuters sources, bidders have until next week to make their final offers for Poland's No. 5 utility, with the top four, PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa, along with private equity firm EQT, in the running.

Last month, the head of Polish state railways group PKP told Reuters he expected to sell PKP Energetyka, the only Polish utility with a countrywide distribution network, by October.

($1 = 3.7556 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)