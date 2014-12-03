MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
LONDON Dec 3 Funds advised by private equity firm TPG and Goldman Sachs are to sell around 9.8 million shares of diaper-maker Ontex Group, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Wednesday.
The placing, which will be done through an accelerated bookbuild, constitutes around 14.4 percent of Ontex's issued share capital, the statement said.
The price of the shares will be agreed by the joint bookrunners, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch International and UBS and TPG investment vehicle Whitehaven.
It will be offered to institutional investors and will be launched immediately, the statement added.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.