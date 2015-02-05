By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Feb 5 Pipeline company Plains All
American LP has U.S. government approval to export
minimally processed super-light oil, the latest company to
confirm obtaining permission to find markets for condensate that
has limited domestic demand.
"We have not exported any processed condensate, but
we believe we are well positioned to export the product when
market conditions warrant," Chief Operating Officer Harry
Pefanis told analysts during a quarterly earnings call on
Thursday.
Several such approvals have trickled out to companies since
privately-held Peaker Energy got the first in late 2013, and
Plains peer Enterprise Products Partners has exported
cargoes from Texas. Producer BHP Billiton Ltd, which
also operates stabilizers in Texas, moved ahead with shopping
cargoes to buyers without waiting for approval.
Other requests are pending in what the oil industry sees as
a significant softening of the decades-old U.S. crude export
ban.
The industry previously believed condensate needed more
sophisticated processing to qualify as an exportable refined
product, but stabilizers that remove natural gas liquids and do
not make motor fuels now suffice.
However, the sharp downturn in oil prices from last summer's
triple-digit highs has cooled the international condensate
market. An Enterprise tender seeking a one-year
contract to sell condensate starting in March failed to solicit
a buyer.
Pefanis on Thursday said Plains received confirmation late
last year from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of
Industry and Security that condensate processed in the company's
80,000 barrels per day stabilizer in western Texas provides
sufficient processing.
That stabilizer, the largest in the state, is being expanded
to 120,000 bpd this year.
Plains also is expanding its extensive, wholly-owned and
joint-venture pipeline and storage network that moves crude from
the condensate-heavy Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas and the
Permian Basin in western Texas and New Mexico to Corpus Christi,
Houston and the U.S. crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
On Thursday, the company announced plans for two new
pipelines in the Delaware Basin in the far west part of the
Permian, where condensate also makes up for an increasing part
of overall output.
Plains' expansion plans include a new terminal in Corpus
Christi with a dock that can accommodate big ships. The
company's current terminal is built just for barges, but Plains
can tap third-party docks if needed.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Alan
Crosby)