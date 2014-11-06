(Corrects first paragraph to "would pay" from "pay would")

Nov 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would pay about $1.1 billion to buy Occidental Petroleum Corp's 50 percent stake in a company that owns the BridgeTex oil pipeline.

BridgeTex Pipeline Company LLC owns the 300,000-barrel-per-day BridgeTex pipeline that runs from Colorado City in West Texas to Texas City. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)