HOUSTON Feb 5 Plains All American LP
will build two new crude oil pipelines and associated gathering
systems in far West Texas and New Mexico, adding more reach to
other expansions to move Permian Basin production to markets,
the company said on Thursday.
Both projects will increase infrastructure to move output
from the Delaware Basin part of the Permian, where output is
increasingly a very light form of crude known as condensate.
Plains said the company will extend its Avalon pipeline in
Loving County into Culberson County with a 32-mile, 12-inch line
with 100,000 barrels per day of capacity. That project is slated
for initial startup in July and full operation in September this
year.
The company also will build a 60-mile, 16-inch State Line
pipeline to connect Culberson County output to Wink, Texas,
along the Texas-New Mexico state line. That 150,000 bpd pipeline
will move Delaware Basin output in Eddy and Lea counties in New
Mexico and Loving, Reeves and Culberson counties in Texas to
existing Plains operations.
The State Line pipeline also will be a batched system,
meaning it will be able to transport condensate separate from
other types of crude. The State Line will start up in phases
from early to mid-2016, Plains said.
