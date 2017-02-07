Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
The Houston-based company's net income fell to $126 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $247 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, the company, one of the top U.S. transporters of oil and gas, said total revenue rose about 19 percent to $5.95 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.