* To exceed midpoint of EBITDA outlook range by 20-25 pct
* To expand St. James, Louisiana oil terminal facility
Sept 22 Plains All American Pipeline LP
is "meaningfully" outperforming its third-quarter outlook as all
three of its segments are performing well, and the midstream oil
company said it will expand its St. James, Louisiana, crude oil
terminal.
The Houston-based company expects its adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
to exceed the midpoint of its outlook range of $310-$340 million
by 20-25 percent.
"As a result of strong fundamentals, generally favorable
market conditions and solid execution in our supply and
logistics segment, we are meaningfully outperforming our
guidance estimates," Chief Executive Greg Armstrong said.
Plains All-American -- which owns and runs a network of
about 16,000 miles of liquids pipelines, about 90 million
barrels of liquids storage capacity and handles over 3 million
barrels of physical product daily -- said it is going ahead with
another expansion at its St. James, Louisiana terminal facility.
This expansion, targeted to be completed in the third
quarter of 2012 at a cost of about $50 million, will include the
construction of an additional 1.2 million barrels of crude oil
storage capacity to bring total storage to 8.3 million barrels.
