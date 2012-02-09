(Removes reference to Plains having a rail terminal in Patoka,
Illinois)
Feb 9 Plains All American said on
Thursday that low prices of Bakken crude from North Dakota made
it very attractive for buyers to move the crude out of the
region.
Plains is shipping out as much Bakken crude out of the
region as it possibly can through its crude rail facilities,
which are in the process of being expanded. Its Bakken North
Pipeline, currently under construction, will also carry crude
out by connecting with the southern terminus of its Wascana
Pipeline, which in turn will connect into an Enbridge pipeline
into Patoka, Illinois, a company spokesman said during a
fourth-quarter earnings call.
The excess of light sweet crude in the Gulf Coast from the
burgeoning growth of Eagle Ford shale crude could result in the
crude being moved to the East Coast on barge, the spokesman
said.
