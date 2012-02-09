(Adds details)

Feb 9 U.S. pipeline and terminalling giant, Plains All American, said on Thursday that low prices of Bakken crude from North Dakota made it very attractive for buyers to move the crude out of the region.

Liquids production from the shale oil formation that blankets parts of North Dakota and Canada has grown exponentially over the past few years. Advances in horizontal drilling technology have allowed firms to tap previously unavailable tight, sedimentary oil formations.

In December, North Dakota chalked up record output, producing 535,000 barrels per day (bpd). Liquids output in 2011 was 200,000 bpd higher than in 2010.

Production is rising faster than infrastructure to move the crude out of the region and to refineries in the United States and Canada where it can be processed into gasoline, diesel and heating oil.

As a result of the oversupply, the price of Bakken crude is sharply discounted to the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which itself is trading at a discount to other crudes.

On Thursday, Bakken was selling at a $27 per barrel discount to WTI, putting the outright price around $77 per barrel.

"I think the differentials are very favorable for our Bakken North project, which will ultimately be able to bring the crude back into the area at much lower cost than a rail alternative. So it is definitely a positive for us," said Harry Pefanis, president of Plains.

Pefanis said that Bakken going into the tank farm in Patoka, Illinois, will be of more value than going into Cushing.

Some companies, such as Marathon Petroleum Corp barge Bakken crude from the Midwest down the Mississippi River to refineries. While others, such as Sunoco and ConocoPhillips have tested the crude oil in their Philadelphia and Bayway refineries by railing the crude to Albany, New York, and barging it down the Hudson River.

Like other midstream companies, Plains is working to expand infrastructure capacity out of the region through an expansion of both rail and pipeline facilities.

The company's Ross facility is a crude and natural gas liquid facility. It is 55 miles (89 km) east of the Trenton gathering system on the Montana-North Dakota border. Its initial capacity is 20,000 bpd of crude, expanding to 65,000 bpd by the end of 2012.

Plain's North Bakken pipeline project is an 80-mile line extending from Trenton to the southern terminus of the Plain's Wascana pipeline -- which is being reversed. The line is expected to carry 50,000 bpd by the end of 2012. It will able to connect to Enbridge's system into Regina, which will allow them access to the Patoka tank farm.

Growth from non-conventional sources in states such as Texas and North Dakota, as well as from Canada, have slashed U.S. reliance on oil from overseas. Much of the crude has been sent to the U.S. Midwest, which includes the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contract, building up inventories in the region.

Rising flows to the Midwest have driven down prices for U.S. crude relative to international benchmark Brent as well as to prices in the Gulf Coast, sparking a race to build pipeline capacity to ship the crude to the nation's largest refining region.

