Feb 9 U.S. pipeline and terminalling
giant, Plains All American, said on Thursday that low
prices of Bakken crude from North Dakota made it very attractive
for buyers to move the crude out of the region.
Liquids production from the shale oil formation that blankets
parts of North Dakota and Canada has grown exponentially over
the past few years. Advances in horizontal drilling technology
have allowed firms to tap previously unavailable tight,
sedimentary oil formations.
In December, North Dakota chalked up record output,
producing 535,000 barrels per day (bpd). Liquids output in 2011
was 200,000 bpd higher than in 2010.
Production is rising faster than infrastructure to move the
crude out of the region and to refineries in the United States
and Canada where it can be processed into gasoline, diesel and
heating oil.
As a result of the oversupply, the price of Bakken crude is
sharply discounted to the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, which itself is trading at a discount to
other crudes.
On Thursday, Bakken was selling at a $27 per barrel discount
to WTI, putting the outright price around $77 per barrel.
"I think the differentials are very favorable for our Bakken
North project, which will ultimately be able to bring the crude
back into the area at much lower cost than a rail alternative.
So it is definitely a positive for us," said Harry Pefanis,
president of Plains.
Pefanis said that Bakken going into the tank farm in Patoka,
Illinois, will be of more value than going into Cushing.
Some companies, such as Marathon Petroleum Corp
barge Bakken crude from the Midwest down the Mississippi River
to refineries. While others, such as Sunoco and
ConocoPhillips have tested the crude oil in their
Philadelphia and Bayway refineries by railing the crude to
Albany, New York, and barging it down the Hudson River.
Like other midstream companies, Plains is working to expand
infrastructure capacity out of the region through an expansion
of both rail and pipeline facilities.
The company's Ross facility is a crude and natural gas
liquid facility. It is 55 miles (89 km) east of the Trenton
gathering system on the Montana-North Dakota border. Its initial
capacity is 20,000 bpd of crude, expanding to 65,000 bpd by the
end of 2012.
Plain's North Bakken pipeline project is an 80-mile line
extending from Trenton to the southern terminus of the Plain's
Wascana pipeline -- which is being reversed. The line is
expected to carry 50,000 bpd by the end of 2012. It will able to
connect to Enbridge's system into Regina, which will allow them
access to the Patoka tank farm.
Growth from non-conventional sources in states such as Texas
and North Dakota, as well as from Canada, have slashed U.S.
reliance on oil from overseas. Much of the crude has been sent
to the U.S. Midwest, which includes the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's oil
futures contract, building up inventories in the region.
Rising flows to the Midwest have driven down prices for U.S.
crude relative to international benchmark Brent as well as to
prices in the Gulf Coast, sparking a race to build pipeline
capacity to ship the crude to the nation's largest refining
region.
