BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp announces extension of term
Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022
HOUSTON May 7 Plains All American Pipeline LP's proposed Cactus pipeline would move both sweet and sour crude from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Corpus Christi and Three Rivers markets in South Texas, Chief Executive Greg Armstrong told analysts on Tuesday.
Sour crude shipped through the 310-mile pipeline would displace foreign import barrels of the heavier, more sour crudes that normally come into the U.S. Gulf Coast through Corpus Christi, he said.
The pipeline, expected to cost $350 million to $375 million, would have an initial capacity of 200,000 barrels per day and could be expanded if necessary. It is slated to start up in the first quarter of 2015.
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
Recommended to Tribunal that proposed merger between General Electric and Baker Hughes be approved, without conditions