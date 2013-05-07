HOUSTON May 7 Plains All American Pipeline LP's proposed Cactus pipeline would move both sweet and sour crude from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Corpus Christi and Three Rivers markets in South Texas, Chief Executive Greg Armstrong told analysts on Tuesday.

Sour crude shipped through the 310-mile pipeline would displace foreign import barrels of the heavier, more sour crudes that normally come into the U.S. Gulf Coast through Corpus Christi, he said.

The pipeline, expected to cost $350 million to $375 million, would have an initial capacity of 200,000 barrels per day and could be expanded if necessary. It is slated to start up in the first quarter of 2015.