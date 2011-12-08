* Line will carry crude starting January 2012
* Will expand to 25,000 bpd by July
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Dec 8 Plains All American Pipeline LP
(PAA.N) said on Thursday it will convert its liquefied
petroleum gas pipeline to carry crude from a once abandoned oil
field to the Plains' oil terminal at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Plains, one of the largest midstream companies in the
United States, said the pipeline would initially carry 12,000
barrels per day of crude oil from the Medford, Oklahoma, and
Mississippian Lime formation to Cushing by January 2012.
Flows will ramp up to 25,000 bpd by July 2012.
The move followed the recent announcement for the reversal
of the Seaway pipeline by Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N)
and Enbridge (ENB.TO) by the middle of next year.
That reversal will make it possible to carry as much
400,000 bpd of oil from Cushing to refineries along the U.S.
Gulf Coast, partially alleviating the crude bottleneck.
"This project extends our commitment to service
Mississippian producers and is one of a number of projects PAA
is progressing to service the growing infrastructure needs in
this area and multiple resource plays throughout North
America," said Harry N. Pefanis, president and COO of Plains
All American.
Millions of barrels of Canadian and U.S.shale oil have been
stuck in Cushing because of the lack of pipeline egress out of
the oil hub.
This put the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1
at about a $20 per barrel price disadvantage to more portable
crudes like North Sea Brent LCOc1.
Once the Plains and Seaway changes are made oil will flow
into and out of Cushing.
The Mississippian Lime formation is primarily an oil play
and is part of the Anadarko Basin which underlies northern
Oklahoma and part of southern Kansas.
The field was a big producer for companies like Phillips
Petroleum many years ago but it was tapped out by conventional
drilling.
The field got new life with the advent of horizontal
drilling used in tight oil shale plays, like Eagle Ford and
Bakken.
Range Resources (RRC.N) is one of the big players in the
field, upping its acreage from 15,000 net acres at the
beginning of 2011 to 105,000 net acres at the end of October.
Gross production from the field is 3,400 barrels of oil
equivalent per day. Ranger says it expects to get between
400,000 to 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per well. The
company plans to drill 2 more wells in 2012.