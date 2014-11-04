(Adds details, background)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Nov 4 Plains All American and
Enterprise Products Partners are expanding
condensate-gathering facilities in Texas on the heels of
Enterprise's U.S. government approval to export the very light
form of crude once minimally processed.
The companies, both dominant pipeline players in Texas, said
on Tuesday they would build a new gathering system connecting
condensate-heavy Eagle Ford shale oil output in Karnes and Live
Oak counties to their joint-venture terminal in Three Rivers.
They also will build a new 70-mile (113-km) pipeline from
Three Rivers to Corpus Christi alongside their current
joint-venture 350,000 barrels per day pipeline, which is being
expanded to 470,000 bpd. Once the new infrastructure starts up
in the third quarter next year, the entire system's capacity
will exceed 600,000 bpd, the companies said.
The system also will take flows from Plains' 200,000 bpd
Cactus pipeline, which is slated to move crude and condensate
from McCamey, Texas, to Gardendale starting in April next year.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued
rulings allowing Enterprise and Pioneer Natural Resources
to export condensate that had been run through a
stabilizer, which removes natural gas liquids and other
contaminants.
Before that due to a nearly four-decade ban on crude oil
exports, the industry thought crude needed more sophisticated
processing to be an exportable product like gasoline or diesel
fuel.
Last week Enterprise said demand for processed condensate
was robust, and the company's supply was sold out through
year-end.
Plains operates an 80,000 bpd condensate stabilizer that is
being expanded to 120,000 bpd in Gardendale, Texas, about 422
miles (679 km) northwest of Three Rivers. However, Howard Energy
Partners last month started up a new 15,000 bpd condensate
stabilizer in Live Oak County, where Plains and Enterprise aim
to build part of their new condensate gathering system.
Last week Enterprise Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague told
analysts during the company's quarterly earnings call that the
company may build its own stabilizer as well.
"We've got one heck of an initiative to identify processed
condensate opportunities. If necessary, what the heck, we build
a stabilizer ourselves," Teague said.
Plains and Enterprise also aim by 2017 to build a new
terminal in Corpus Christi with capacity to handle "a variety of
ocean-going vessels."
Enterprise already can export processed condensate from its
berths in Texas City, Freeport and the Houston Ship Channel. The
Corpus terminal will open another outlet for both companies.
Plains has declined to say whether the company is seeking a
similar condensate export approval from the Commerce Department,
but executives have said Plains was positioning itself to export
the super-light crude.
