NEW YORK Feb 27 Plains All American
Pipeline LP on Saturday confirmed its Plains Gas
Solutions subsidiary experienced a fire on Friday at its Basile
natural gas-processing plant near Eunice, Louisiana.
One employee was injured, Plains said in a statement. The
cause, extent of the damage and time required to repair the
facility were unknown.
The Basile plant is cryogenic processing facility with a
capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day.
Plains said the fire did not have any impact on the nearby
PAA Natural Gas Storage's Pine Prairie facility, area
gas producers, third-party gas processing facilities or natural
gas pipelines.
